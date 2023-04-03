Chick-Fil-A

Chick-fil-A to Keep Menu Item After Customer Backlash

The side salad was supposed to be removed from menus on April 3

By Holley Ford

A Chick-fil-A restaurant is seen in Chantilly, Virginia on January 2, 2015.
PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images

Looks like Chick-fil-A's side salad isn't going anywhere after all.

Last month, the popular chicken chain announced that to "simplify and refresh" its menu, they were getting rid of the side salad on April 3, 2023.

But fans of the green side dish weren't happy about it and let Chick-fil-A execs know how they felt on social media.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Based on all of the customer feedback, restaurant officials now say they've chosen to continue serving the side salad at participating restaurant locations.

And speaking of Chick-fil-A's menu, brought back by popular demand after a six-year hiatus, the company is offering the following beverages this summer: Watermelon Mint Lemonade, Watermelon Mint Sunjoy, Frosted Watermelon Mint Lemonade and Watermelon Mint Iced Tea.

Food & Drink Mar 30

Chick-fil-A Brings Back Seasonal Menu Item Due to ‘Popular Demand'

business Oct 15, 2022

Chick-Fil-A Is Gen Z's Favorite Restaurant Chain in the U.S.—See What Else Made Their Top 5

This article tagged under:

Chick-Fil-Abusiness
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us