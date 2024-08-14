Chick-fil-A's Banana Pudding Milkshake is returning for the first time in 13 years

It seems that the prayers of hundreds of hopefuls have been answered.

On Aug. 12, Chick-fil-A announced that starting Aug. 26, it is bringing back two of the most popular items it’s ever released: the long-awaited Banana Pudding Milkshake and the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich, which is the chain’s best-selling seasonal offering of all time.

Banana Pudding Milkshake and Banana Frosted Coffee

Banana Pudding Milkshake. (Chick-fil-A)

The initially seasonal shake debuted (and departed) back in 2011.

Chick-fil-A fans on social media have been repeatedly begging for its return in the 13 years since — there are also a pair of Change.org petitions from 2017 and 2018 with hundreds of signatures.

The returning flavor features Chick-fil-A “Icedream,” which is a soft-serve-style dessert, mixed with real bananas and vanilla wafer cookie crumbles, and topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

News of the treat’s return was met with positive vibes on social media, with one X user exclaiming, “I could cry!”

Additionally, folks can opt for the chain’s new Banana Frosted Coffee, which is a blend of cold-brewed coffee, Icedream, banana and vanilla wafer cookie crumbles.

Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich

Back by popular demand, the sandwich is returning to menus nationwide for a limited time at participating restaurants. Joining it this time is the brand new spicy version.

Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich and the Spicy Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich. (Chick-fil-A)

The Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich quickly became a fan-favorite after it first dropped last year and was the eatery’s first-ever twist on its original chicken sandwich lineup.

This sammy features a breaded fillet drizzled with honey, topped with pimento cheese and mild pickled jalapeños and served on a warm, toasted bun. Its spicy sibling replaces the standard fillet with one that’s seasoned with a blend of peppers.

Chick-fil-A chef, Stuart Tracy, said in the press release that the original sandwich received positive feedback upon release last year, but they found that guests were swapping out the original fillets for spicy ones. Adding the second sandwich to the menu this time around seemed right, he said.

“They inspired us to officially offer a Spicy version as its own menu item, and we are thrilled to deliver what we know our Guests want more of!” Tracy said in the release.

Allison Duncan, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A, added that while the chain likes surprising its customers, every decision they make regarding the menu is “extremely intentional.”

“We’re thrilled to be able to bring back two of our most popular picks this season,” Duncan said.

Customers can check the Chick-fil-A app or contact their local restaurant to find out if these items are on the menu near you.

