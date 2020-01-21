3 Children 3 and Younger Found Dead at Arizona Home

Three young children were found dead in Arizona on Monday and authorities said they don’t know how they died.

Phoenix Police Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said that the children — a 3-year-old boy, a 2-year-old girl and a 7-month-old girl — showed no obvious signs of trauma when police found them unresponsive at a home south of downtown Phoenix.

Authorities tried unsuccessfully to administer CPR after a relative called 911 around 7:30 p.m., Fortune said.

The relative, who lives at the home, told police that the kids had been sick earlier in the day.

