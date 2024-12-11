Christopher Wray resigning as FBI director

FBI director Christopher Wray told a town hall of FBI employees Wednesday that he is resigning, NBC News reported, citing a senior law enforcement official.

President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Kash Patel to head the FBI. Patel has been well-known for years within Trump's orbit as a loyal supporter who shares the president-elect's skepticism of the FBI and intelligence community.

The official says Wray told the workforce he will leave “by the end" of the Biden administration.

Wray had previously been named by Trump and began the 10-year term — a length meant to insulate the agency from the political influence of changing administrations — in 2017, after Trump fired then-FBI Director James Comey.

Trump had telegraphed his anger with Wray on multiple occasions, including after Wray’s congressional testimony in September. But the soft-spoken director rarely seemed to go out of his way to publicly confront the White House.

This is a developing story