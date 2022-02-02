CNN President Jeff Zucker Resigns, Citing Questions on Past ‘Consensual Relationship'

Jeff Zucker announced his resignation as the president of CNN on Wednesday, telling employees he was questioned about a past relationship he did not disclose.

In a companywide email, Zucker said he would be stepping down after nine years. The decision came after he was asked about a "consensual relationship with my closest colleague" as part of the investigation into former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo.

The email was tweeted by CNN media correspondent Brian Stelter.

"I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years," Zucker said. "I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn't. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today."

Jeff Zucker just announced his resignation to a stunned CNN.

CNN did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment Wednesday.

Zucker's exit comes almost exactly a year after CNN reported that he was close to an exit but decided to stay on with the network until at least the end of 2021. A former NBC executive, Zucker joined CNN in 2013 to help help the worldwide operation.

