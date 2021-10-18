Colin Powell: A Life in Pictures

Colin Luther Powell, the first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the first Black Secretary of State, died of COVID-19 complications at the age of 84.

Born in New York City to Jamaican parents, Powell started his military career as a second lieutenant with the Army before rising through the ranks to become Deputy National Security Advisor, National Security Advisor and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He capped his political career as Secretary of State for President George W. Bush before retiring from public service.