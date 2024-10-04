Colorado man on trial for wife's murder tried to recruit ‘attractive women' to testify for him, police say

A Colorado man accused of poisoning his wife's protein shakes and killing her is accused of trying to recruit "attractive women" to give false testimony at his trial, court records say, according to NBC affiliate KUSA in Denver.

James Craig, a dentist who is accused of killing his wife in 2023, allegedly tried to have one of his former inmates recruit women who would claim that Craig's wife found out about an affair and wanted to use them to frame him for a crime, according to KUSA, who obtained the court records via their partner, The Denver Gazette.

The scheme was all written out in a letter detectives say was sent by Craig to a former inmate's mother, but instead the letter was sent back to the jail due to a wrong address, according to KUSA.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

In the letter, Craig also detailed code names his former inmate would use to say if he had found anyone willing to lie on the stand at Craig's murder trial. Craig instructed the man to say "Harry Potter" if he found one woman and "Captain America" for two women, according to KUSA.

Court records say Craig offered the former inmate free dental work for his mother in exchange for the help, and offered $5,000 to women who were willing to back his story.

"He mentioned, 'We're family now. Family takes care of each other. This dental work can cost 30- to $60,000,' and he would help them out and do that for [the mother]," transcripts said, according to KUSA.

Officials say this was the second time Craig has been caught trying to have one of his former inmates help him in his case. A different inmate has previously told police that Craig tried to have him place letters at his house that would appear to be written by his wife that say she was suicidal.

Craig also offered free dental work to this inmate for his help, according to KUSA.

Craig's murder trial is set to begin in November.