Congress Passes Bill to Provide Security to Supreme Court Justices' Family Members

The House on Tuesday approved Senate-passed legislation that would provide security to family members of Supreme Court justices, sending the bill to President Joe Biden nearly a week after an armed man was arrested outside Justice Brett Kavanaugh's house.
The legislation passed the House in a 396-27 vote. All the "no" votes came from Democrats.
Proponents argued that the incident outside Kavanaugh's Maryland home last week called for urgent action.
