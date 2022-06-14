Supreme Court

Congress Passes Bill to Provide Security to Supreme Court Justices' Family Members

The legislation passed the House in a 396-27 vote

A U.S. Marshal patrols outside the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, in Chevy Chase, Md., Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Officials say an armed man who threatened to kill Justice Brett Kavanaugh was arrested near the justice’s house in Maryland. A law enforcement official says the California man in his 20s was armed with a gun and a knife.
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The House on Tuesday approved Senate-passed legislation that would provide security to family members of Supreme Court justices, sending the bill to President Joe Biden nearly a week after an armed man was arrested outside Justice Brett Kavanaugh's house.

The legislation passed the House in a 396-27 vote. All the "no" votes came from Democrats.

Proponents argued that the incident outside Kavanaugh's Maryland home last week called for urgent action.

A man armed with a handgun, a knife and pepper spray was arrested near Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s house, according to law enforcement officials
