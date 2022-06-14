Congress Passes Bill to Provide Security to Supreme Court Justices' Family Members

The House on Tuesday approved Senate-passed legislation that would provide security to family members of Supreme Court justices, sending the bill to President Joe Biden nearly a week after an armed man was arrested outside Justice Brett Kavanaugh's house.

The legislation passed the House in a 396-27 vote. All the "no" votes came from Democrats.

Proponents argued that the incident outside Kavanaugh's Maryland home last week called for urgent action.

A man armed with a handgun, a knife and pepper spray was arrested near Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s house, according to law enforcement officials

