UConn Student to Be Charged With Murder; Bond Set at $5 Million

Peter Manfredonia, a UConn student who is accused of killing two people in Willington and Derby and leading police on a multi-state manhunt, is back in Connecticut and will be arraigned Friday morning on several charges, including murder, Connecticut state police said.

His bond is set at $5 million.

Police transported him from Maryland to Troop C in Tolland and he is being processed and charged with murder, home invasion, kidnapping, larceny, stealing a firearm and more. More charges are coming for the crimes he is accused of in Derby.

Bond set at $5 million and Manfredonia will be arraigned later today.

Investigators provided updates, as well as a list of charges against the double homicide suspect at Troop C headquarters Friday at 7 a.m.

The 23-year-old is a suspect in a double murder that left Ted DeMers of Willington dead and another man seriously injured. He is also accused of a home invasion in Willington, where police say he stole guns and then drove to Derby where he killed 23-year-old Nick Eisele.

Police expressed their sympathies to the people who were affected.

Residents in Willington said they are concerned by the lack of information provided to them during the search for murder suspect Peter Manfredonia over the weekend.

Manfredonia was arrested in Hagerstown, Maryland, on May 28 after five-day multi-state manhunt that led state and federal authorities across Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Maryland.

The arrest came hours after Pennsylvania State Police said Manfredonia had been seen at a Sheetz in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. According to officials, witness descriptions and images from surveillance videos matched Manfredonia.

Manfredonia was found in the area of a Pilot truck stop on Halfway Boulevard in Hagerstown, Maryland , according to the Hagerstown Police Department.

He was arrested without incident shortly before 9 p.m. after he was spotted coming out of a wooded area behind the center.

