‘Constant buzzing': Some teens get thousands of phone notifications in a day, research finds

A new report about kids and their smartphone use may offer other parents a warning: children are inundated with hundreds of pings and prompts on their phones all day and all night — even when they should be paying attention in class or getting a good night's rest.

It's a "constant buzzing," said Jim Steyer, the founder and CEO of Common Sense Media, a group that studies the impact of media and technology on kids and families. "They literally wake up and before they go to the bathroom, they're on their phone."

New research Common Sense Media released Tuesday finds about half of 11- to 17-year-olds get at least 237 notifications on their phones every day. About 25% of them pop up during the school day, and 5% show up at night.

In some cases, they get nearly 5,000 notifications in 24 hours. The pop-ups are almost always linked to alerts from friends on social media.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.