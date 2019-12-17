Cop Rescues Dog From Icy Mass. Lake With Improvised Lasso

A police officer's quick improvisation saved a dog from the icy water of a lake in Littleton, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning, according to the town's police chief.

Officer Brian Casey made a lasso with equipment he had on hand to snag the dog, named Tuuka, from the water, after Tuuka fell through the ice on Long Lake, Chief Matthew Pinard said in a statement from Littleton police.

The rescue came amid Tuesday's harsh mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain.

It was a quick save, according to Pinard, which stands to reason — Tuuka shares a name with the Boston Bruin's lightning-fast goaltender, Tuuka Rask.

Casey arrived at Long Lake Beach at 10:46 a.m., just a few minutes after a 911 call came in reporting the dog's plunge into the lake, and found Tuuka in.

Tuuka was lucky that Casey was able to get to the lake as quickly as he did, Pinard said.

"This is a good chance to remind everyone, whether they have two legs or four, that it's still too early in the season to be going out on the ice," he said in a statement.

Police shared a photo of Officer Casey smiling next to a wet but seemingly content Tuuka in a squad car Tuesday.