Corey Lewandowski Tests Positive for COVID-19

Corey Lewandowski, a top Trump campaign advisor, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Lewandowski confirmed the diagnosis in a text message to CNBC, adding that he "feels great."

Lewandowski recently traveled to Pennsylvania to assist Trump’s efforts to contest the state’s election results. He said Thursday he believes he was infected in Philadelphia and he's not experiencing any symptoms.

Lewandowski appeared with Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani at an event last Saturday outside a landscaping company and lobbed unfounded accusations of voter fraud as the race was called for Trump’s challenger, now-President-elect Joe Biden.

A Philadelphia elections official told NBC Philadelphia that Lewandowski visited the city's vote counting operation inside the Pennsylvania Convention Center last week trying to serve a court order. He was allowed in to avoid a scene outside, but was asked to leave after he started taking video, which is not permitted.

Lewandowski was also at the election night party at the White House last week linked to several virus cases, including Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson and David Bossie, who was recently tasked with overseeing the campaign’s legal challenges contesting the election's outcome.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has tested positive for COVID-19, according to NBC News.

Numerous White House and campaign officials have tested positive in this latest wave of infections.

Last month, Lewandowski announced he was self-isolating after attending a Minnesota fundraiser with President Trump hours before Trump and first lady Melania Trump learned of their positive COVID-19 diagnosis. A day later, however, he was spotted maskless at a kids’ football game in New Hampshire.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for developments.