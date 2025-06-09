There are many acceptable substitutes for a Real ID at the airport — a passport, permanent resident card, enhanced driver's license, etc.

A Costco card is not one of them.

Last week, the Transportation Security Administration debunked a rumor that claimed airport security agents would accept the grocery store membership card in place of a Real ID.

"We love hotdogs & rotisserie chickens as much as the next person but please stop telling people their Costco card counts as a REAL ID because it absolutely does not," the agency said in a post on X.

However, fliers are more than welcome to use their cards before heading to the airport to buy a light travel snack — or a whole rotisserie chicken — TSA said in another post June 2.

"Can you bring a rotisserie chicken on the plane? You bet your drumsticks! Cooked or raw, it's allowed in carry-on or checked bags," the post said. "Gravy? Keep it under 3.4oz in carry-on."

The federal government began enforcing Real ID requirements at U.S. airports in May. Travelers now need a Real-ID compliant license or other accepted form of identification like a passport to get through security before a domestic flight.

Attempting to use other, non-compliant forms of identification could prevent delays for both you and the other travelers around you.

Here are some other things TSA wants fliers to know before taking their next trip:

What is a Real ID?

A Real ID is a federally compliant DMV-issued driver license, learner permit, or non-driver ID issued by a state driver's licensing agency that will be required to board a domestic flight unless you have a passport. The ID is marked with a star or flag in the top right corner.

When is the Real ID deadline?

Real ID-compliant identification has been required for those flying domestically in the U.S since May 7, 2025.

Do kids need Real ID to fly?

No. Children under the age of 18 years old are not required by TSA to provide identification when traveling with a companion within the United States, according to the Homeland Security website.

At what age do children need Real ID to fly?

Those 18 years old and over are required to have a Real ID or other accepted form of identification like a passport to fly.

Where can you get a Real ID?

The cards can be obtained at Secretary of State’s Office locations, though many require appointments, which became harder to come by as the deadline approached. Be sure to visit your state’s driver’s licensing agency website to find out which documentation is required to obtain a REAL ID.

Why do you need a Real ID?

The REAL ID Act was passed by Congress in 2005 in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks to increase security of identification documents, making them more difficult to duplicate.

In addition to being required for flying, Real IDs will also be needed to enter federal and state facilities, including courthouses and prisons, as well as secure facilities like nuclear power plants.

Without a Real ID, travelers looking to fly on a domestic flight will need either a U.S. passport, passport card, permanent resident card, or certain Department of Homeland Security trusted traveler cards.

