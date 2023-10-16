Country Garden draws closer to debt deadline, as default risk looms

Future Publishing | Future Publishing | Getty Images
  • China's largest property developer could be in default if it fails to make a $15 million coupon payment on Tuesday.
  • Country Garden warned last week it may not be able to make all of its offshore repayments.

All of Country Garden's offshore debt could potentially be in default if the Chinese property developer fails to make a $15 million coupon payment on Tuesday, which marks the end of a 30-day grace period.

The embattled real estate giant warned last week it may not be able to make all its offshore repayments, including those issued in U.S. dollar notes.

Once China's largest real estate developer, Country Garden narrowly avoided default in early September after it managed to pay $22.5 million in bond coupon payments. Its creditors voted to extend repayments on six onshore bonds by three years.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The founding family of Country Garden reportedly provided the company with an interest-free loan of $300 million, Reuters reported Friday, saying the family was trying to sell another jet to raise money.

If the Country Garden fails to make the repayment on Tuesday, it would become the latest casualty among many large Chinese real estate developers that have defaulted on their debt.

Chinese property giants including Evergrande and Country Garden have been hit by debt problems, hurting consumer confidence in the sector.

U.S. & World

Crime and Courts 1 hour ago

Suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance to reveal details of her death in plea deal, lawyer says

2 hours ago

Biden will travel to Israel Wednesday amid concern that Israel-Hamas war could expand

Shares of Country Garden rose 1.37% in early trade, tracking a 0.86% rise in the broader Hang Seng Index.

News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us