Cramer's Lightning Round: PNC is a buy

PNC: "I've always liked it, I think it's going to go to an all-time high and then go higher. [buy, buy, buy]."
Energy Fuels: "This is a momentum stock. I am going to go with GE Vernova because if we are going to have nuclear, they're going to be the winner."
Core Scientific: "I happen to like Bitcoin, and I happen to like Ethereum, and I like the ETFs. And that's what I stick by. I like the clarity and the purity."
MasTec: "That's a great infrastructure play, and it's coming back."
Workday: "That's a part of enterprise software that is just simply not working right now. We're going to have to see another quarter before we can get behind Workday."
