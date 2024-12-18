FBI investigating passenger's death on cruise ship after it set sail from California

The FBI is investigating the death of a 35-year-old passenger last week aboard a cruise ship that had set sail from Southern California, the agency told NBC News.

The passenger died Friday following an incident aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship that departed earlier that day from San Pedro to Ensenada, Mexico.

In a video from the cruise ship, the shirtless passenger can be seen yelling in a hallway kicking a door. Video also appeared to show a confrontation with security personnel in the hallway.

Details about what led to the events seen in the video were not immediately available.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office said a cause of death in the case was deferred. The final medical examiner's report is expected in about six to eight weeks, pending toxicology results.

"We are saddened by the passing of one of our guests," a Royal Caribbean Group spokesperson said in a statement. "We offered support to the family and are working with authorities on their investigation."

The FBI told NBC News it is investigating the matter and awaiting an autopsy report.