Cuban President Defiant, Blames Embargo After Massive Protests

A defiant Cuban president lashed out at the U.S. embargo against Cuba on Monday in response to rare, massive protests in the country over the lack of food, fuel, medicine and other goods during the coronavirus pandemic, NBC News reports.

President Miguel Díaz-Canel said Monday morning that a "politics of economic asphyxiation" is having a “cumulative effect” throughout Cuba.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather. Download our NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

He and representatives from his government said U.S. sanctions against Cuba contributed to power outages and limited access to food and medical supplies during the pandemic. Díaz-Canel also called on the Army to confront the protesters: “The order to fight has been given,” he said.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com