Cuba's electric grid collapses once again while millions remain in the dark

As electricity was being restored in parts of Cuba following an island-wide blackout, a total collapse of the electrical grid occurred once again Saturday, leaving many across the country alarmed.

State-run media reported that at 6:15 a.m. local time there was complete disconnection from the national electro energetic system. The Electric Union is working to re-establish power.

On Saturday morning, there were few cars in the streets of the capital, Havana. Traffic lights were not working. People were out looking for food since much of what they had in the refrigerator is now spoiled. A limited number of stores were open. Some state-run stores opened without power while some of the privately owned ones were operating with generators.

A woman boils water while another lights her with a mobile phone during a nationwide blackout caused by a grid failure in Matanzas, Cuba, on October 18, 2024. Photo by Antonio AFP via Getty Images.

In the upscale Vedado neighborhood of the capital, the government opened an open air market at a park on Saturday with agricultural products including root vegetables, rice and some vegetables.

Initially, the power had gone out on the entire island on Friday around 11 a.m. after its largest power plant, the Antonio Guiteras thermoelectric, failed. Almost all of Cuba’s 10 million inhabitants were in the dark.

Before the Friday collapse, the government had tried to avoid a total blackout by closing schools and keeping most state workers home to conserve energy, but it wasn’t enough.

Power outages have been chronic in Cuba for years and have worsened in recent months.

The communist-run country’s aging and crumbling infrastructure require constant maintenance, and the government has often blamed the decades-old U.S. embargo on Cuba for making it difficult to import parts. The government has also cited increasing energy demand and fuel shortages used to fire up its plants as causes for constant blackouts. In some provinces outside the capital, Havana, many people have grappled with power outages that last up to 20 hours at a time.

On Friday night’s state-run newscast, President Miguel Díaz-Canel said no one would rest until electric service is re-established. He blamed the U.S. embargo on Cuba for the lack of fuel and hard currency it needs. He warned that after the power is re-established, blackouts throughout the country will continue regularly.

Cuba’s foreign minister, Bruno Rodríguez, took to X Saturday to reiterate the message. He said the damage done by the embargo in 18 days is equivalent “to the annual cost of maintaining the national electro energetic system.” He said there wouldn’t be blackouts if the embargo were removed. “The U.S. government could support the people of Cuba ..., if it wanted.”

A few buildings in the city with electricity are seen during a nationwide blackout caused by a grid failure in Havana on October 18, 2024. Photo by Yamil Lage AFP via Getty Images

Cuba has been in the midst of an economic crisis spurred by tightened U.S. sanctions under former President Donald Trump’s administration and the devastating effect the pandemic had on tourism on the island, one of the most lucrative sources of revenue for the government.

The state-dominated economy relies mostly on imports and with the lack of hard currency, Cubans have been dealing with shortages in food, medicine, water and fuel.

The supply of oil has been greatly limited after Cuba’s ally and main oil supplier, Venezuela, decreased the amount of shipments it sends to the island. Other countries that have supplied oil in the past, like Russia and Mexico, have also diminished shipments.

Cuba’s economic crisis has spurred massive migration. Over one million people, or 10% of Cuba’s population, have fled the island between 2022 and 2023, according to the country’s national statistics office.

