Cucumbers recalled in 14 states over salmonella concerns

The FDA is testing the recalled cucumbers to see if they are connected to an ongoing salmonella outbreak.

By Max Molski

U.S. Food and Drug Administration

A produce company has recalled cucumbers in 14 states over salmonella concerns.

Fresh Start Produce Sales Inc. notified customers on Saturday that the bacteria was found on a sample in Pennsylvania.

The Florida-based company is recalling cucumbers that were shipped in bulk cartons from May 17-21 to the following 14 states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is conducting whole genome sequencing to determine if the sample is related to an ongoing salmonella outbreak investigation, according to a release.

The FDA says the cucumbers likely were not sold in stores. However, customers are advised to discard the cucumbers or bring them back to the place of purchase for a refund. They are also advised to contact their place of purchase to determine whether the recalled cucumbers were sold there.

