Fugitive wanted in US on terror charges arrested in UK after 20 years on the run

A suspected terrorist wanted in the U.S. for two bombings in the San Francisco area appeared in a London courtroom Tuesday after being captured following a 20-year run from the law, officials said Tuesday.

Daniel Andreas San Diego, 46, one of the FBI’s most wanted fugitives, was arrested Monday in Wales, the National Crime Agency said.

San Diego is charged in the U.S. with planting two bombs that exploded about an hour apart on Aug. 28, 2003, on the campus of a biotechnology company in Emeryville, California. He’s also accused of setting off another bomb at a nutritional products company in Pleasanton, California, a month later.

The bombings didn't injure anyone, but authorities said the biotechnology bomb was intended to harm first responders.

“Daniel San Diego’s arrest after more than 20 years as a fugitive for two bombings in the San Francisco area shows that no matter how long it takes, the FBI will find you and hold you accountable,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a statement. “There’s a right way and a wrong way to express your views in our country, and turning to violence and destruction of property is not the right way.”

San Diego was ordered held in custody after making his first court appearance in Westminster Magistrates’ Court to face extradition.