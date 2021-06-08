Dramatic dash cam video captured a California Highway Patrol officer’s life-saving response on the side of a busy Southern California freeway.

The officer pulled over to help family members on the side of the 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills. A woman had called 911 from the minivan to report her baby was choking on a cherry.

CHP dashcam video posted to Twitter Monday shows the officer, who is a licensed paramedic, calmly open a door of the minivan to lift the child out as another officer direct traffic. The officer can seen cradling the baby and slapping the baby’s back to clear the airway.

A few seconds later, the cherry dislodged, allowing the baby to breathe normally.