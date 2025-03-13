Trump Administration

White House pulls CDC director nomination day of confirmation hearing

By Garrett Haake and Rebecca Shabad | NBC News

Former Congressman Dr. David Weldon speaks in The Villages, FL, on May 31, 2012.
AP Photo/Brendan Farrington, File

The White House has withdrawn the nomination of former Florida state representative Dave Weldon, whom President Donald Trump had chosen to serve as director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a senior administration official said.

The development came just hours before Weldon was set to testify at his Senate confirmation hearing for the role at 10 a.m. ET.

Axios was the first to report the news, citing sources on Capitol Hill.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Trump Administration
