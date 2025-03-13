White House pulls CDC director nomination day of confirmation hearing

The White House has withdrawn the nomination of former Florida state representative Dave Weldon, whom President Donald Trump had chosen to serve as director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a senior administration official said.

The development came just hours before Weldon was set to testify at his Senate confirmation hearing for the role at 10 a.m. ET.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Axios was the first to report the news, citing sources on Capitol Hill.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.