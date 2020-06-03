Sixth Day of DC Protests Underway; Curfew Extended

A sixth day of protests is underway in Washington, D.C., over racial injustice and the killing of George Floyd.

Crowds of people peacefully protested ahead of another expected night of demonstrations downtown.

D.C. will be under a citywide curfew starting at 11 p.m. The curfew started four hours earlier the previous two nights. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Chief of Police Peter Newsham said it was necessary.

“I believe it was very effective in ramping down the level of violence," Newsham said.

Armed military troops blocked streets near the White House, expanding the area shut down. Some troops were National Guardsmen. Others had no insignias or identifiable information.

Armed military troops block 16th street outside White House. Roads closed as far back as L street. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/lqcwHTYbJk — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) June 3, 2020

Bowser was at the protests late afternoon Wednesday and was cheered by a crowd.

DC @MayorBowser cheered by crowd as she walks up 16th street to join protestors outside White House. Says @realDonaldTrump putting troops on DC streets “may be illegal” @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/k4ZVxrdzmR — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) June 3, 2020

Earlier in the day, she questioned whether President Donald Trump has the authority to put troops on D.C. streets.

“We are examining every legal question about the president’s authority to send troops, even National Guard, to the District of Columbia,” she said. “I have the authority to request Guard from other states. I have not requested that.”

In a powerful moment outside the U.S. Capitol building, scores of people lay face down in protest. One black person stood and raised a fist.

Also Wednesday, a Capitol police officer was seen taking a knee in front of protesters.

A Capitol police officer takes a knee in front of protestors pic.twitter.com/9EMhA6qhNP — Cory (@CoryNBC) June 3, 2020

The latest curfew will be in effect from 11 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday. While it is in effect, no one can "walk, bike, run, loiter, stand or motor by car or other mode of transport upon any street, alley, park or other public place within the District," a statement from the mayor's office said.

Health care workers, members of the press and essential workers are exempt while they're on the job.

Restaurants and nonessential businesses must close.

Metro trains will run until 9 p.m., under regular COVID-19 service hours. Metrobuses will run until 11 p.m.

Anyone who violates the curfew could be charged a $300 fine or sentenced to up to 10 days in jail.

“If you are not a member of the media or do not have an essential function, you can anticipate that local police and federal police will take you into custody. That is a warning," the police chief said Monday.

As protests continue to unfold, a curfew will be enforced for a third night. Elections are still underway in the District, and voters can be out to vote. News4's Mark Segraves reports from the protests downtown.

The curfew follows nine weeks of restrictions on businesses and daily life because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Protests Tuesday were large and mostly peaceful, with about 5,000 participants, the police chief said. Just 19 people were arrested, down from a high of 288 people Monday night. Most were charged with violating the curfew.

Eleven percent were charged with felony rioting. Another 11 percent were charged with burglary.

Ninety percent of protesters who were arrested live in D.C., Maryland or Virginia, the chief said. Nine percent had unknown addresses or no fixed addresses. One percent lived in other states.

Many protesters are “self-policing" and urging each other to be peaceful, the police chief said. He cited an instance on which News4 reported on Tuesday. When one protester climbed a lamp post and removed a street sign, he was roundly booed by others.

“It’s not what we’re about,” said protester George “T.J.” Pierce of D.C.

