DC Sues Presidential Inaugural Committee, Alleging It ‘Grossly’ Overpaid for Trump Hotel Space

The District of Columbia is suing President Donald Trump's inaugural committee and two companies that control the Trump International Hotel in the nation's capital. A lawsuit announced Wednesday by D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine accuses them of abusing nonprofit funds to benefit Trump's family.

The inaugural committee raised an unprecedented $107 million to host events celebrating Trump's inauguration in January 2017. But its spending has drawn mounting scrutiny.

According to the attorney general's office, the committee coordinated with the Trump family to “grossly overpay for event space” in the hotel.

The lawsuit alleges that the committee used nonprofit money to fund a private party for President Trump's children and to rent hotel space for days it wouldn't be used. The suit also claims that the committee chose to book at the Trump Hotel even though other hotels offered free or cheaper alternatives.

The committee has maintained that its finances were independently audited and that all money was spent in accordance with the law.

A spokesperson for the Presidential Inaugural Committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A lawyer for the Trump Organization, named as a defendant in the lawsuit, says that the hotel will vigorously defend itself. He said the lawsuit contains unspecified factual errors and that hotels can negotiate any rates for event spaces.

A spokesperson for inaugural committee leader Tom Barrack declined to comment.

Event planner Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, whom NBC News reports was a key witness in Racine's investigation, also declined to comment.