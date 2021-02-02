Northeast DC

DC to Overhaul ‘Dave Thomas Circle,' Close Wendy's in Center of Intersection

“Almost every Washingtonian has their own Dave Thomas Circle horror story," the mayor said

By Andrea Swalec

Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A notoriously confusing and congested Washington, D.C., intersection with a Wendy’s at the center will be redesigned and the Wendy’s will close, officials say. 

D.C. used eminent domain to acquire the property in what has been dubbed “Dave Thomas Circle,” Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office announced Monday. Construction is set to begin in 2022 to make the intersection simpler and safer for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists. 

“Almost every Washingtonian has their own Dave Thomas Circle horror story. Now, we are taking the necessary actions to transform this confusing intersection into a multimodal project that supports the current and future needs of DC drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians,” Bowser said in a statement. 

The redesigned intersection of First Street NE, Florida Avenue NE and New York Avenue NE will have protected bike lanes and three public park spaces. 

D.C.’s transportation department is helping the Wendy’s relocate, the mayor’s office said. 

NBC Washington reported in 2019 that a redesign for the intersection was planned. Drivers said traffic there is a mess. 

“Every day, 20 minutes or more to get past two lights,” Mike Scampone said. “Every single day, 10 years. They change the patterns around — it doesn’t work; nothing helps. It’s terrible. It’s the bane of my existence.”

Wendy's corporate headquarters did not immediately respond to an inquiry.

Go here to see plans for the redesign of the intersection.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

