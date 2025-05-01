Pennsylvania

Video: Woman defecates on car during road rage incident in Pennsylvania, police say

A Ridley Park woman is accused of defecating on another driver's car during a road rage incident that was captured on video.

By David Chang and Lili Zheng

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Pennsylvania woman is now in custody after she allegedly defecated on another person’s car during a road rage incident that was captured on video.

The incident occurred on in Prospect Park, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday.

Police said a woman – later identified as 44-year-old Christina Solometo of Ridley Park – defecated on another driver’s car in a road rage incident that started when one driver cut off another. While the other driver did not report the incident to the police, a witness recorded it and posted the video on Instagram.

NBC Philadelphia has heavily edited the video due to its graphic nature. You can view the original video here. (Warning: The video is graphic and could be disturbing for some viewers.)

Police later identified Solometo as the suspect. She was taken into custody on Thursday and is charged with indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, harassment and depositing waste on highway.

While the viral video has sparked plenty of jokes and puns online, Prospect Park Police Chief David Madonna told NBC Philadelphia it was no laughing matter.

"I know it's being joked on a lot. There's all kinds of puns and innuendos online but bottom line, we are treating it seriously. It can't happen in this community. No town wants this to happen in their town," he said. "The recognition a town gets over this kind of thing, it's really unwelcome. We don't want this."

NBC Philadelphia reached out to Solometo’s family members, who did not agree to an interview but said there was more to the story than just the viral video. NBC Philadelphia also learned the family is trying to get a lawyer.

