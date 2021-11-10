Paul Gosar

Democrats Move to Censure GOP Rep. Paul Gosar Over Violent Anime Video

Gosar on Sunday evening shared an altered video on his official social media channels

A group of House Democrats said Wednesday they plan to introduce a motion censuring Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., for posting an edited, animated video depicting him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and attacking President Joe Biden.

Rep. Jackie Speier, co-chair of the Democratic Women’s Caucus, and nine other lawmakers issued a joint statement announcing their plans to file the measure on Friday.

Gosar on Sunday evening shared an altered video on his official social media channels in which he and other Republican lawmakers are depicted as heroes from the Japanese anime series "Attack on Titan." 

