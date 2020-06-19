Demonstrators Commemorate Juneteenth Across the Country

In cities around the U.S., people are marching, gathering and attending events to mark Juneteenth, a date that honors the day in 1865 when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to take control of the state and ensure all enslaved people be freed, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.
A woman prays during an event hosted by OneRace Movement at Atlanta’s Centennial Olympic Park to commemorate Juneteenth, the date of the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the U.S., on Friday, June 19, 2020.
People hold yellow umbrellas covered with the names of killed people during a Juneteenth 2020 celebration and protest against police brutality in Dallas, Friday, June 19, 2020.
Protesters march towards the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington on Friday, June 19, 2020.
People march in the street to mark Juneteenth, Friday, June 19, 2020, in St. Louis.
Union workers and other supporters rally Friday, June 19, 2020, near the Port of Seattle as part of a coordinated eight-hour work stoppage at more than two dozen West Coast Ports that was organized by the International Longshore and Warehouse Union.
Kimya Hogarth, of Silver Spring, Md., during a protest in Washington at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial on Friday, June 19, 2020, to mark Juneteenth, the holiday celebrating the day in 1865 that enslaved black people in Galveston, Texas, learned they had been freed from bondage, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.
Juneteenth marchers took to the streets of West Philadelphia to celebrate unity in the Black community and to remember the pain of civil rights struggles both past and present.
Demonstrators lie on the ground of the courthouse patio Friday, June 19, 2020, in Burlington, Vt., for eight minutes, roughly the amount of time that a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on George Floyd’s neck.
People demonstrate in Chicago, Friday, June 19, 2020, to mark Juneteenth.