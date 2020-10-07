Derek Chauvin, Ex-Officer Charged in Floyd's Death, Released From Prison

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd, was released from prison Wednesday after posting a $1 million bond.

Floyd, a Black man who was in handcuffs, died May 25 after Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe and became motionless. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Chauvin was being held at a maximum security prison in Oak Park Heights, Minnesota. Court records show he posted a non-cash bond on Wednesday.

