DHS to Delay Deadline for REAL ID Compliance

The Department of Homeland Security will again delay the requirement for air travelers to have a Real ID-compliant form of identification, two senior officials with knowledge of the plans told NBC News.

The deadline, which was set for October 1 of this year, is being postponed because of the pandemic. It is not yet clear when the new date for compliance will be. Similar delays in the past have been the result of a lack of full state compliance with the requirements for issuing the more secure driver’s licenses.

Congress passed the Real ID Act in 2005 to establish minimum security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and ID cards, following a recommendation from the 9/11 Commission. The purpose of the law was to standardize the way states issue driver’s licenses and federal IDs. It requires states to verify documentation that proves name, birth date and residence.

If someone wants to board a domestic commercial flight or enter a “super secured” federal facility, a Real ID or other product, such as a passport, must be presented.

However, older IDs are still acceptable for driving, voting, buying liquor or other age-regulated products, and gambling at casinos. Travelers also can use military IDs or passports to access flights and federal facilities.

Several states are already Real ID compliant, including Connecticut, Delaware, Florida and the District of Columbia.

NBC News' Jay Blackman and Pete Williams contributed to this report