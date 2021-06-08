Phil Mickelson

Golf Legend Phil Mickelson Takes Credit for Mystery Boom That Shook San Diego

We're not sure what that boom was heard throughout San Diego at around 8:30 p.m., but we've been trying to find out. The closest we've come is an admission from Hall of Fame golfer Phil Mickelson, but we're still working to confirm it

By Rafael Avitabile

Phil Mickelson holds the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Kiawah Island, South Carolina.
AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Something shook San Diego Tuesday night and no one really knew what it was, except for golf legend Phil Mickelson, apparently.

At around 8:30 p.m., San Diegans, including some NBC 7 San Diego staff, took to Twitter to see if anyone else felt their homes shake, or heard a rattling boom.

Reporter Melissa Adan thought her home was under siege. Sports anchor Darnay Tripp thought the same.

Staffers at our station in Serra Mesa felt the building shake, too.

The U.S. Geological Survey hasn't reported any local earthquakes. Duty Seismologist Jonathan Tytell said the "event" was picked up by three sensors; one in Rosarito, Mexico, another in Pala, and a third on Barrett Mountain. Tytell said the "event" definitely wasn't an earthquake.

Meanwhile, the San Diego Police Department said it'd been fielding calls about it.

Then, 2021 PGA Champion Phil Mickelson chimed in.

"My bad. I was testing a few drivers," Mickelson tweeted. The six-time major winner has reinvented his game late in his career, and it's all about hitting "bombs and hellacious seeds."

NBC 7 is still working to confirm Mickelson's report. Maybe the folks up at Callaway can verify his claims.

The U.S. government did just release a tantalizing report on extraterrestrial activity. Maybe it was the Martians returning our rover.

Of course, San Diego County is a military region with more than a few bases. It could've been a supersonic aircraft buzzing our tower, or maybe some top-secret technology test. Will we ever know?

A Navy spokesperson said they were not aware of any operations that would've resulted in an event like this one.

Last week, Camp Pendleton said there would be artillery training on base between 6 a.m. and midnight, June 5-11.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria wants everyone to know that he doesn't know either.

"Yes, I heard it. No, I don’t know what it was," the mayor tweeted.

