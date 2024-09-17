Sean ‘Diddy' Combs indicted on sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy charges in NY

Sean "Diddy" Combs, a hip-hop kingmaker and three-time Grammy winner who was arrested in New York City on Monday, has been indicted on federal sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges, according to court papers unsealed in the Southern District of New York on Tuesday.

According to the indictment, Diddy "abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct."

He allegedly used his media empire as a criminal enterprise, "whose members and associates engaged in and attempted to engage in, among other crimes, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice."

Combs engaged in a pattern of abuse toward women and other individuals, the indictment alleges. At times, he allegedly manipulated women to participate in highly orchestrated sex performances with male commercial sex workers. He also allegedly made arrangements for women and commercial sex workers to fly to him.

Physical abuse also allegedly was rampant.

Outside court Tuesday, Combs' attorney Marc Agnifilo said Combs' team "knew this was coming" and that's why Diddy was in New York, to surrender to authorities at a time agreeable to the U.S. attorney's office. He says he anticipates a long legal battle, but he also anticipates a good outcome for Combs. Read the full indictment here.

Agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) carried out the arrest in Manhattan on Monday, sources familiar with the matter told NBC New York. Combs was arrested in the lobby of a hotel, a representative told NBC News.

In a statement released late Monday, Agnifilo said they were "disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution," calling the entertainment star "an imperfect person but is not criminal."

"To his credit, Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts," the statement from Agnifilo read. "These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court."

Combs is expected to be arraigned in Lower Manhattan later Tuesday.

Spokespersons from Homeland Security Investigations declined to comment. Damian Williams, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, confirmed in a post on X Monday that "earlier this evening, federal agents arrested Sean Combs, based on a sealed indictment filed by the SDNY."

Combs, 54, has been under federal investigation since at least March 2024 when HSI executed search warrants at Combs' properties. At the time of those searches, NBC News reported that three women and a man had been interviewed by federal officials in Manhattan in relation to the aforementioned allegations against Combs.

Those search warrants had also been part of an investigation led by the U.S Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.

HSI officials seized phones from Combs in Miami before he was scheduled to depart for a trip to the Bahamas, according to three law enforcement sources familiar with the warrants. Combs was in the Miami area when federal authorities executed the searches, sources said.

Cassie Ventura is breaking her silence. After Sean “Diddy” Combs apologized over the weekend on social media for his self-called “inexcusable” behavior during a 2016 hotel surveillance video, in which the rapper appeared to assault his ex-girlfriend, the “Me & U” singer released a statement on Instagram on May 23.

In May, Combs apologized after a video, obtained by CNN, showed him beating his then girlfriend Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura at a Los Angeles hotel in 2016.

In a video apology posted to his Instagram, Combs admitted to the incident and said he took "full responsibility."

"It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that," Combs said. "I was f---ed up — I mean, I hit rock bottom — but I make no excuses."

Combs initially denied Ventura's allegations of assault and sex trafficking which she described in a federal lawsuit filed in November. The two settled for an undisclosed amount the following day.

At the time of Combs' admission of the assault, an attorney for Ventura, Meredith Firetog, said, "When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday."

Firetog added, “That he was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation."

Ventura's representatives declined comment on his latest arrest.

The former music executive has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and has not been charged with a crime.

Chloe Melas of NBC News contributed to this report.