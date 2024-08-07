Ditch the classroom for forest school or 1 of these 9 cool alternatives

Forest schools, microschools and worldschooling are just a few of the unconventional education models that are changing the face of traditional schools. From parents dissatisfied with conventional education to those just craving a different experience for their kids, learn the ins and outs of atypical educational options that are increasingly popular.

This article examines some of the most compelling alternatives, highlighting how they cater to different learning styles and needs and why they are gaining nationwide traction.

Forest schools

Forest schools provide outdoor, nature-based education, encouraging children to learn through exploration and hands-on experiences in natural settings. They are becoming increasingly popular, with numerous programs established across the U.S. to meet the growing demand for outdoor, experiential education.

Forest schools suit children who thrive in outdoor environments and need physical activity integrated into their learning. They originated in Scandinavia and are based on the idea that nature is the best classroom.

Worldschooling

Worldschooling is an educational philosophy where families use travel and global experiences as the primary learning method.

This approach benefits children and families who seek a culturally rich, experiential education outside of traditional classroom settings. Worldschooling families often document their adventures and educational experiences through blogs and social media.

Homeschooling

Homeschooling is the most well-known alternative. It is an educational approach where parents teach their children at home rather than sending them to a traditional public or private school.

This option benefits families seeking a flexible curriculum and individualized pace for their children. According to the National Home Education Research Institute, homeschooled students often have higher standardized test scores and graduation rates compared to their traditionally schooled peers.

Online schools

Online schools deliver education through internet-based platforms, allowing students to learn remotely with the support of virtual teachers and resources.

This option is ideal for children who thrive in a technology-driven environment or need a flexible schedule due to health, travel or other commitments. Some online schools even offer virtual reality experiences to enhance learning in subjects like history and science.

Microschools

Microschools are small, private schools with a limited number of students. They often emphasize personalized learning and mixed-age classrooms.

These schools suit families looking for a community-oriented, individualized education without the constraints of larger institutions. Microschools often operate in unconventional spaces like homes, community centers or coworking spaces.

Cooperatives

Educational cooperatives are parent-led groups where families collaboratively share teaching responsibilities and resources to educate their children.

This model works well for families who value a strong sense of community and parental involvement in education. Depending on the parents' skills and interests, co-op classes can range from academic subjects to unique electives like medieval sword fighting or urban farming.

Montessori schools

Montessori schools use a child-centered educational approach based on the scientific observations of children by Dr. Maria Montessori. They emphasize independence, hands-on learning and collaborative play.

This option benefits children who thrive in self-directed, exploratory learning environments. It's a whole-of-life philosophy that might also include open shelving in the children's rooms, Montessori floor beds and music lessons.

Sudbury schools

Sudbury schools operate on a democratic model where students have complete autonomy over their education and participate in school governance.

This environment suits children who prefer self-directed learning and value freedom and responsibility. At Sudbury schools, students of all ages learn together and make decisions about their education and school rules through democratic meetings.

Charter schools

Charter schools are publicly funded but operate independently of the traditional public school system. They often have a specific educational focus or innovative teaching methods.

This model benefits families seeking a specialized curriculum or alternative educational approaches within the public system. Charter schools are accountable to their charter, a performance contract detailing the school's mission, program and success metrics.

Unschooling

Unschooling is a learner-centered approach to education. It involves no formal curriculum or traditional schooling structure, and education is driven by the child's interests.

This method benefits curious, self-motivated children who learn best through real-life experiences. Unschooling families often engage in a wide range of activities, from cooking to entrepreneurship, using the world as their classroom.

Education tailored to children

The education landscape in the United States is evolving, with many families seeking alternatives to traditional schooling to meet their children's unique needs and learning styles.

From the flexibility and personalized pace of homeschooling to the tech-driven and adaptable environment of online schools, and from the community-focused approach of cooperatives to the outdoor experiential learning in forest schools, these diverse educational models offer tailored solutions that can enhance student engagement and success.

As more parents and educators explore these options, the popularity and availability of alternative schooling continue to grow, providing families with a rich array of choices to support their children's educational journeys.

Dan Morris is one of the founders of OurKiwiHomeschool.com, where he and his wife, Naomi, share their homeschooling journey. Both are passionate about alternative education options for children.