DOJ Designates NYC, Portland, Seattle as ‘Anarchist' Jurisdictions

What to Know The Justice Department designated NYC, Portland and Seattle as "anarchist jurisdictions" under guidelines issued by President Trump earlier this month

Trump's Sept. 2 memo directs federal agencies to minimize funding for designated cities

Federal grants account for billions of dollars of NYC's annual budget, and the city has threatened to sue over any move to defund it

New York City is one of three places that "have permitted violence and destruction of property to persist and have refused to undertake reasonable measures to counteract criminal activities," leading to its designation as an "anarchist jurisdiction," the Justice Department said Monday.

Rather than idle words, the designation has potential financial consequences. President Trump issued a memo earlier this month directing the DOJ to identify jurisdictions that, in its view, were not enforcing the law appropriately. Designated cities could lose their federal funding.

Trump's order gives the director of the Office of Management and Budget 30 days to issue guidance to federal agencies on restricting eligibility for federal grants for the cities on the DOJ list. Such grants make up billions of dollars of NYC's already strapped annual budget.

In justifying its decision, the DOJ cited New York City's rising gun violence, cuts to the NYPD's budget, and moves by various district attorneys not to prosecute charges related to protests earlier this summer.

President Trump threatened to defund New York City and what the officials had to say, Andrew Siff reports.

“We cannot allow federal tax dollars to be wasted when the safety of the citizenry hangs in the balance. It is my hope that the cities identified by the Department of Justice today will reverse course and become serious about performing the basic function of government and start protecting their own citizens," Attorney General William Barr said in a statement.

Both the city and the state have threatened to sue the federal government over the possible DOJ classification.

"I believe the President is fundamentally a bully, which I've said too many times, and I've known him very well for a very long period of time. It doesn't work in New York because you can't bully New Yorkers. We just don't get bullied," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said earlier this month in response to Trump's memo.

Portland, Oregon and Seattle, Washington were also hit with the same designation.