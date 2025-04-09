At least 113 people dead after Dominican Republic nightclub roof collapse, authorities say

At least 113 people are known to have died when the roof of a Dominican Republic nightclub collapsed on Tuesday morning, and 155 transfers have been taken to local hospitals, officials said early Wednesday.

Juan Manuel Méndez, director of the country's Emergency Operations Center, said in a Wednesday press conference that the Dominican navy and fire service were involved in rescue efforts.

Among the victims in the deadly collapse include two former MLB players, Octavio Dotel and Tony Enrique Blanco Cabrera, as well as Nelsy Cruz, governor of the Montecristi province.

"His energy, positivity and zest for life were infectious to all who had the pleasure of knowing him," Dotel’s agent, Dan Horwits, said in a Tuesday statement. "We pass along our thoughts and prayers to his entire family as well as everyone affected by the tragedy."

Méndez on Wednesday also confirmed the death of Rubby Pérez, the popular merengue singer who was performing at the club during the disaster. His body was pulled from the rubble by rescuers.

The number of injuries could be much higher than 155, which is the number of ambulance transfers to local hospitals. Authorities said that some of the ambulances took as many as three people at a time.

Aneudy Ortiz Sajiun, a Dominican senator, posted an Instagram video showing him and a group of officials praying at the site of the Jet Set Club.

The cause of the collapse remains unclear. In 2023, the Jet Set Club said in an Instagram statement that a fire broke out after a power plant was struck by lightning.

Joe Kottke and Natalie Obregon contributed.

This is a developing story. Follow for updates.

