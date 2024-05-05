In a surprise visit, former U.S. President Donald Trump stopped by the McLaren F1 team garage during the 2024 Miami Grand Prix.

The 77-year-old made his way to Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium for Sunday’s F1 race as he took a break from his high-profile hush-money trial in New York.

Trump was seen talking to McLaren CEO Zak Brown and later on met with F1 boss Stefano Domenicali, and FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem. This came amid ongoing legal challenges for the former president.

🚨 President Trump at the Miami F1 Grand Prix today.



The crowd chants “USA! USA! USA!”



MASSIVE 🚨pic.twitter.com/QRN2NSblJL — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) May 5, 2024

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Security in the paddocks was also increased due to the former President's surprise attendance.

Photos of the event show Trump being escorted through the venue as he paused to wave at the media and F1 fans.

Steve Witkoff, a Trump supporter, had reportedly planned to hold a fundraiser in one of the suites during the race, but Miami Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel, who was also the race organizer, shut down the plan.

No additional information was provided about his activities at the F1 race.