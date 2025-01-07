Donald Trump Jr. to visit Greenland as president-elect ramps up calls for acquiring the territory

Donald Trump on Monday confirmed that his eldest son will visit Greenland amid increased calls by the president-elect that the U.S. should control the autonomous territory owned by Denmark.

"I am hearing that the people of Greenland are 'MAGA,'" Trump wrote on his social media platform. "My son, Don Jr, and various representatives, will be traveling there to visit some of the most magnificent areas and sights. Greenland is an incredible place, and the people will benefit tremendously if, and when, it becomes part of our Nation. We will protect it, and cherish it, from a very vicious outside World."

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are > WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The post appeared alongside a video clip of a person who can be heard saying that if he could tell Trump anything, he would tell him to "Buy Greenland."

Donald Trump Jr. told Fox News, which first reported his coming trip: “As someone who has traveled to some fascinating places across the globe as an outdoorsman, I’m excited to stop into Greenland for a little bit of fun this week.”

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. > SIGN UP SIGN UP

The visit comes after the president-elect suggested that the U.S. should open the door to buying the island. Trump expressed interest in the territory during his first term in office.

Last month, Trump described owning and controlling Greenland as "an absolute necessity" for the U.S.

The island's prime minister, Múte Egede, has said the territory is “not for sale and will never be for sale,” according to Reuters.

Trump has also made other indications of his interest in expanding U.S. territory in recent weeks, floating that his incoming administration could take control of the Panama Canal.

Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino has rejected the idea, saying in a video on social media last month that “sovereignty and independence of our country is nonnegotiable.”

Trump has also repeatedly suggested that the United States could annex Canada as its 51st state.

This article first appeared on NBCNews.com. Read more from NBC News here: