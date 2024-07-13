What to Know Former President Donald Trump was escorted off the stage from his rally in Pennsylvania today after apparent gunshots were fired. Trump, who had just started speaking minutes earlier, had blood on the side of his head and one of his ears and pumped his fist as Secret Service took him to a nearby vehicle.

The Secret Service confirmed in a post on n X that Trump is "safe" and that the incident is under investigation.

Trump is expected to survive, two law enforcement officials briefed on the matter told NBC News. The Trump campaign said the former president is "fine" and is "being checked out at a local medical facility."

Former President Donald Trump was rushed off the stage just minutes into his rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, after apparent gunshots were fired. Trump is currently safe and is expected to survive, according to two senior law enforcement officials briefed on the matter. He had blood on the side of his head and his ear.

Trump was speaking when he reached for the side of his face as popping sounds rang out over the rally. He then crouched down as Secret Service agents rushed the stage and surrounded him. He was quickly escorted into a vehicle, walking off the stage with agents on all sides.

Reporters on the scene saw smoke and heard what they initially thought were fireworks before everyone ducked and law enforcement encircled Trump.

Screams from the audience rang out as the scene unfolded.

A Secret Service spokesperson said in a statement posted to X that "the former President is safe."

"This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available," agency spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi posted.

Trump's spokesperson Steven Cheung said that the former president "thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act."

"He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility," Cheung said. "More details will follow."

It is unclear if a suspect is in custody.