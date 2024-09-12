Delaware dispatchers help rescue sinking boat in Dover … England

Police in Dover, Delaware, helped save a boat stranded at sea more than 3,650 miles away when an emergency call meant for Dover, England, mistakenly went to local dispatchers on Aug. 27, 2024.

According to police, that day, at about 3:36 p.m., the Dover Police Department got an emergency call from an individual in Albania who said they needed help because their brother's boat was sinking into the English Channel off the coast of Dover, England.

Officials learned the individual had done a panicked internet search for the "Dover Police Department," and thought they were calling England, but instead called first responders in Delaware, thousands of miles away.

According to law enforcement officials, Communications Operator MacKenzie Atkinson kept the individual on the line and collected information -- including the coordinates of the ship at sea -- and followed the protocols the assist a ship in distress.

As she spoke to the caller, officials said a fellow commutations operator, Connor Logan, made notifications internationally to alert agencies in England, France and the United States Coast Guard, in an effort to get help to the vessel as quickly as possible.

"Just 15 minutes and 48 seconds after the initial call, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency confirmed they were on their way to rescue the vessel," officials said in a statement.

On Sept. 5, 2024, officials in Delaware learned that the ship -- and everyone aboard -- was safely returned to port in Dover, England.

“When folks hear me say that ‘I work with great people’, they usually infer that I’m talking about sworn police officers. But let me just set the record straight that I mean everybody when I say that," Chief Thomas Johnson of the Dover Police Department said in a statement. "The Dover Police Department has extraordinary civilian contributors to our public safety mission. Our Communications Operators are great examples of that and never get enough credit for being first responders. In this case, their ability to coordinate an international rescue effort while maintaining the safety of our local community is a testament to their exceptional skill and commitment.”

For their efforts, officials said, the group of communications operators have been nominated for a commendation.