Over three dozen live beetles concealed in Japanese snack packages seized at Los Angeles airport

Over three dozen live beetles concealed inside packages of Japanese snacks were discovered by US Customs and Border Protection at the Los Angeles International Airport last month.

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agriculture specialists found 37 of these insects inside packages of potato chips and chocolate during a physical examination of a shipment arriving from Japan via air cargo.

“They may look harmless but in reality, smuggled beetles pose a significant threat to our vital agriculture resources,” said Cheryl M. Davies, CBP Director of Field Operations in Los Angeles. “Beetles can become a serious pest by eating plants, leaves, and roots and by laying eggs on tree bark which damages our forests.”

The beetles were turned over to USDA officials who will determine their final destination. They will likely be donated to local zoos that have permits for such live insects or preserve them for local insect collection.

According to the CBP, importing live insects into the U.S., requires a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Inspection Service (APHIS) Plant Protection and Quarantine (PPQ) permit, or a letter issued by PPQ Plants, Pathogens and Biocontrol unit.

“CBP agriculture specialists combine their scientific knowledge of harmful pests and plant diseases with their expertise in detecting and intercepting these threats before their enter our country,” said Andrew H. Douglas, CBP LAX Port Director. “We are very proud of their contributions to our national security mission.”

Exotic insects are often sought after by collectors and enthusiasts, CBP said. The contraband was valued at $1,480 US dollars.