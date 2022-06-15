coronavirus pandemic

Dr. Anthony Fauci Tests Positive for COVID-19

Fauci is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of NIH in Bethesda, Maryland

Shawn Thew/ AFP via Getty Images

Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, has tested positive for COVID-19 on a rapid antigen test, officials said Wednesday.

Fauci is fully vaccinated and has been boosted twice, and is experiencing mild symptoms, according to a release from the National Institutes of Health.

He was appointed to his post in 1984, but his visibility increased amid the coronavirus pandemic. He has been a vocal supporter of vaccines and other preventive measures against COVID-19 and has been lauded for his leadership in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

International travelers entering the U.S. will no longer require a Covid-19 test.

This is a developing story

