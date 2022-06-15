Dr. Anthony Fauci Tests Positive for COVID-19

Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, has tested positive for COVID-19 on a rapid antigen test, officials said Wednesday.

Fauci is fully vaccinated and has been boosted twice, and is experiencing mild symptoms, according to a release from the National Institutes of Health.

Fauci is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of NIH in Bethesda, Maryland.

He was appointed to his post in 1984, but his visibility increased amid the coronavirus pandemic. He has been a vocal supporter of vaccines and other preventive measures against COVID-19 and has been lauded for his leadership in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

International travelers entering the U.S. will no longer require a Covid-19 test.

This is a developing story