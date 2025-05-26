Driver arrested after car plows into celebrating Liverpool fans

Police in Liverpool say a driver was arrested Monday after a vehicle plowed into a crowd of people celebrating the city soccer team’s Premier League championship.

Police said they were investigating reports that multiple pedestrians were hit.

The incident followed a large celebration in the city center, where tens of thousands of dancing, scarf-and-flag-waving fans braved wet weather to line the streets and watch Liverpool’s players display the Premier League trophy atop two buses bearing the words “Ours Again.”

The British prime minister, Keir Starmer, tweeted that he was being updated on the situation and thanked police for their quick response.

The scenes in Liverpool are appalling — my thoughts are with all those injured or affected.



I want to thank the police and emergency services for their swift and ongoing response to this shocking incident.



A video on social media appeared to show a gray minivan strike at least one pedestrian and then veer into a larger crowd of people, carving a path through the group and pushing bodies along the street like a plow before coming to a stop.

Harry Rashid, who was at the parade with his wife and two young daughters, said the car began ramming people about 10 feet away from him.

“It was extremely fast," Rashid said. “Initially, we just heard the pop, pop, pop of people just being knocked off the bonnet of a car.”

Eyewitness Natasha Rinaldi told British broadcaster Sky News that “people sounded desperate” and that she saw the car had “run over people," NBC News reported.

“Then people started rushing to go after the driver and they tried to break the car. The police did everything to block and to push people away,” she said. “We could just hear screams and screams. We were very confused.”

“Some of my friends were down there and the car was so near them. It was a horrible scene, nobody was expecting it.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.