United Kingdom

Driver arrested after car plows into celebrating Liverpool fans

Tens of thousands of fans were lining the streets in the city center

By Steve Douglas | The Associated Press

A person is evacuated on a stretcher as police and ambulance gather on the scene of an incident in Water Street, on the sidelines of an open-top bus victory parade for Liverpool's Premier League title win, in Liverpool, north-west England on May 26, 2025.
Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Police in Liverpool say a driver was arrested Monday after a vehicle plowed into a crowd of people celebrating the city soccer team’s Premier League championship.

Police said they were investigating reports that multiple pedestrians were hit.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The incident followed a large celebration in the city center, where tens of thousands of dancing, scarf-and-flag-waving fans braved wet weather to line the streets and watch Liverpool’s players display the Premier League trophy atop two buses bearing the words “Ours Again.”

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The British prime minister, Keir Starmer, tweeted that he was being updated on the situation and thanked police for their quick response.

A video on social media appeared to show a gray minivan strike at least one pedestrian and then veer into a larger crowd of people, carving a path through the group and pushing bodies along the street like a plow before coming to a stop.

U.S. & World

Memorial Day 2 hours ago

Trump honors fallen soldiers at Arlington, calling them ‘America's best and bravest'

Dallas 3 hours ago

‘Never too late': Texas councilman faces fear, learns to swim as adult

Harry Rashid, who was at the parade with his wife and two young daughters, said the car began ramming people about 10 feet away from him.

“It was extremely fast," Rashid said. “Initially, we just heard the pop, pop, pop of people just being knocked off the bonnet of a car.”

Eyewitness Natasha Rinaldi told British broadcaster Sky News that “people sounded desperate” and that she saw the car had “run over people," NBC News reported.

“Then people started rushing to go after the driver and they tried to break the car. The police did everything to block and to push people away,” she said. “We could just hear screams and screams. We were very confused.”

“Some of my friends were down there and the car was so near them. It was a horrible scene, nobody was expecting it.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

United Kingdom
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us