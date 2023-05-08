Ohio

Driver Charged After Crashing Into Ohio Restaurant Patio and Driving Away

Tobie Ramsey faces three charges for crashing into a restaurant's patio in Loveland, Ohio

By Max Molski

NBC Universal, Inc.

A driver who crashed into an Ohio restaurant and fled the scene is facing three charges.

Tobie Ramsey, 25, slammed a pickup truck into the patio at Paxton's Grill in Loveland around 8:45 p.m. Friday night when it was hosting a Cinco de Mayo party. Surveillance video shows the crash, as well as the truck driving off.

The crash resulted in three people going to the hospital with minor injuries.

Ramsey turned himself in to Loveland Police Friday night and is facing three charges: failure to stop after an accident, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and inducing panic.

First responders cleared the scene by 10:30 p.m. Friday night and Paxton's reopened Saturday at 4 p.m. The restaurant says the awning and patio additions are a complete loss.

Ramsey appeared in Clermont County Municipal Court on Monday, pleaded not guilty to all three charges and faces $250,000 bond. The judge ordered that he cannot drive if he makes bond.

