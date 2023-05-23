A U-haul truck crashed into the security barriers near the White House on Monday night, officials said. The driver was arrested and a Nazi swastika flag was seized from the scene.

The Secret Service said the incident, which took place just a few hundred feet from the White House, may have been intentional.

U.S. Park Police spokesman Thomas Twiname said Tuesday that the suspect, who has not been identified, was arrested on suspicion of threatening to kill, kidnap or inflict harm on the president, vice president or a family member, NBC News reports. There were no further details on the alleged threat.

The white U-Haul box truck crashed into the barriers on the north side of Lafayette Square, at 16th Street, just before 10 p.m. ET.

"There were no injuries to any Secret Service or White House personnel and the cause and manner of the crash remain under investigation," Anthony Guglielmi, the Secret Service chief of communications, said in a statement Monday night.

Guglielmi said in a later statement posted to Twitter that the truck had been deemed safe by Washington D.C. police and that "preliminary investigation reveals the driver may have intentionally struck the security barriers."

Benjamin Berger was nearby and witnessed the crash. He told NBC Washington that he heard the crash, and then saw the driver ram the barrier a second time.

“I turn around and just see people running away from this U-Haul,” Berger said. “And then I thought he might have just crashed, or it might have been by accident, but then I saw the vehicle back up and hit it again. So I proceeded to run away as well.”

A Reuters photographer on the scene reported seeing police take the Nazi flag from inside the truck and placing it on the sidewalk, where officers seized it. Authorities have not commented on the flag. NBC News has reached out to the Secret Service for comment.

Arrest charges associated with the incident also included alleged assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a vehicle, trespassing and destruction of federal property, Twiname said.