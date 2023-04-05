YouTuber Shot While Making Prank Video at Virginia Mall

A 21-year-old man who was wounded in a shooting at Dulles Town Center was trying to make a prank video when he was shot, the victim's father told News4.

The victim's father said his son was enlisting the public's help to make a video when someone got offended, pulled out a gun and shot him. The victim is part of a group called the Classified Goons, said his father, Jeramy Cook. The group has a sizable following on TikTok and YouTube.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office described the incident Sunday as an altercation between the victim and the suspect at the Dulles Town Center mall, located at 21100 Dulles Town Circle.

Jeramy Cook says his son, Tanner, who fancies himself a budding comedian, was trying to make a video to build up his fanbase. He said Tanner approached the alleged shooter several times in the mall's food court, trying to get him to do some goofy things for the video, right before he was shot.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Tanner remains in the hospital and has had several surgeries after a bullet pierced his stomach and liver.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Alan Colie, of Leesburg, was found in the food court sitting on the floor next to his gun, Loudoun County Sheriff Michael Chapman said. Colie was taken into custody.

The victim's father said if the shooter was upset or offended, there were other ways of handling the matter.



"OK, you get offended, don't watch the show," Jeramy Cook said. "Move on, turn, go away, whatever, but you don't have to, because you're offended, you want to go beat somebody up or go run them over with your car or shoot them with your gun."

He also told us that he forgives the alleged shooter and he was praying for him.

Colie is facing charges of aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm and discharging a firearm in a building.

Tanner Cook's father said he believes his son will make a full recovery.