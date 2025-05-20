Video: Driver rescued after dump truck plows into home in Woodbury Heights, NJ

Firefighters and other first responders rescued a driver after a dump truck crashed into a house in Woodbury Heights, New Jersey.

On Tuesday, May 20, shortly after 1:30 p.m., a man was driving a dump truck along the 600 block of Stratford Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle, struck a utility pole and then crashed into a home, officials said. NBC10 Philadelphia later obtained exclusive dashcam video of the crash.

Officials have not yet revealed what caused the crash but police said the driver may have experienced a medical emergency.

One person was inside the home at the time of the incident. That person was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The driver of the truck remained trapped inside the vehicle for hours before first responders managed to pull him out. The driver was conscious and was assessed by medics, officials said.

Footage from SkyForce10 showed the white rear hopper of the truck peaking from a hole in the exterior wall of the home.

Also, the property appeared to have suffered significant damage in this incident, with all of the walls of the home buckling as the truck rested inside the residence.

One home near the property was evacuated as a safety precaution, officials said.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Woodbury-Glassboro Road is currently closed between Elm Avenue and Chestnut Avenue due to the crash. Several side roads were also shut down in the immediate area.