At least 3 dead in Bangkok after 7.7 magnitude earthquake rocks Thailand and Myanmar

A strong 7.7 magnitude earthquake rocked the Thai capital of Bangkok on Friday, causing buildings to sway.

Thailand's defense minister says 90 people are missing and three are confirmed dead at the site where a high-rise building under construction collapsed when a powerful earthquake hit the capital.

Defense Minister Phumtham Wechayachai offered no more details about the ongoing rescue efforts, but first responders said that seven people had been rescued so far from outside the collapsed building.

The U.S. Geological Survey and Germany’s GFZ center for geosciences said the midday temblor was a shallow 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), with an epicenter in neighboring Myanmar, according to preliminary reports reports.

The greater Bangkok area is home to more than 17 million people, many of whom live in high-rise apartments.

Alarms went off in buildings as the earthquake hit around 1:30 p.m. local time (2:30 a.m. ET), and startled residents were evacuated down staircases of high-rise condominiums and hotels in densely populated central Bangkok.

They remained in the streets, seeking shade from the midday sun in the minutes after the quake.

The quake was forceful enough to send water sloshing out of pools, some high up in high-rises, as the tremor shook.

The epicenter of the earthquake was in central Myanmar, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) east of the city of Monywa.

The Associated Press contributed.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: