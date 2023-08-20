Magnitude-5.1 earthquake in Ventura County shakes parts of Southern California

A magnitude-5.1 earthquake centered in Ventura County rattled parts of Southern California Sunday on a day when the first tropical storm to hit the region in decades brought hours of rain and the threat of catastrophic flooding.

The USGS reported there were at least a dozen aftershocks of magnitude-3.0 or greater. The earthquake was centered about four miles southeast of Ojai, about 80 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

Shaking was reported in Ventura, Camarillo, Oxnard, Newbury Park, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Santa Barbara, parts of LA's San Fernando Valley, Malibu, Porter Ranch, Manhattan Beach and other locations.

There were no immediate reports of significant damage. The Ventura County Sheriff's Department conducted an aerial survey of Lake Casitas Dam, Matilija Dam and the city of Ojai and found no damage.

In Los Angeles, the city fire department went into Earthquake Operation mode with all 106 neighborhood fire stations conducting surveys for damage.

"This location is interesting to have it there," said seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones. "This is first time we've had a 5 since 1932 in exactly this location, and even within the Ventura basin."

A magnitude-5.1 earthquake was reported in 1941 west of Sunday's quake, Jones said. Some of the 1994 Northridge Earthquake aftershocks were east of the location.

The term “hurriquake” was trending on Sunday after a tremor hit Southern California.

Jones said more aftershocks are likely in the coming days.

The hashtag #hurriquake quickly began trending on X following the early afternoon quake.

The earthquake occurred at the same time as a rare tropical storm hit the Los Angeles area for the first time in decades. For the first time ever, Southern California is under a tropical storm warning, and most of Los Angeles County is under a flash flood warning with rain expected into Sunday night.

No tropical storm has made landfall in Southern California since Sept. 25, 1939, when a system lost its hurricane status just before moving onshore in Long Beach. The results were catastrophic.

Millions of Southern Californian's received urgent back-to-back emergency alerts on their phones Sunday -- the first indicated a flash flood warning, the second warning of the Ventura County earthquake.

