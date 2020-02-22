Election 2020

Eastwood Backs Bloomberg, Criticizes Trump’s Tweets

Eastwood's comments came in an interview with The Wall Street Journal

By Joseph Michalitsianos

Actor and director Clint Eastwood, who had been complimentary to President Donald Trump in the past, is backing former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg for president in 2020.

"The best thing we could do is just get Mike Bloomberg in there," he told The Wall Street Journal.

Eastwood also said he wished Trump would "act in a more genteel way,” expressing disdain for his “tweeting and calling people names."

"I would personally like for him to not bring himself to that level," Eastwood added.

The California native backed Trump over Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016.

"That's a tough one, isn't it?" Eastwood said during that race. "I'd have to go for Trump."

