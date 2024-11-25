Shoppers may notice something missing from shelves at grocery stores ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday this week.

A nationwide egg shortage is reportedly leading to empty shelves at many grocery stores across the U.S.

Reports of empty shelves have surfaced in Denver, Miami and New York as recently as this weekend, NBC News reported. In some cases, signs asked shoppers to limit their egg purchases due to "difficulty sourcing."

The main reason behind the shortage, according to experts, is bird flu. H5N1 bird flu has been spreading widely in the U.S. among wild birds, poultry and a number of other animals over the last few years.

The most recent outbreaks have been reported in Utah, Washington and Oregon.

"Bird flu is by far the biggest impactor affecting egg prices right now," Agricultural economist Bernt Nelson told NBC News. "In the last couple of months alone, we've seen about 10 million birds alone affected by the virus. And as we go on and the migration continues, we are always going to be watching to see what happens with avian influenza."

Nelson noted that while there is still a "very strong supply of eggs in the supply chain," the issues are leading to "isolated pockets" where eggs may not be readily available.

That sentiment was echoed by the American Egg Board.

“America’s egg farmers understand that eggs are essential to holiday entertaining and baking. We are aware some shoppers may be experiencing shortages of their favorite eggs at the grocery store, and we share their frustration," Marc Dresner, communications director for the American Egg Board, told NBC Chicago in a statement.

Dresner said an estimated 24 million hens have been lost due to avian influenza in the U.S. in 2024, including 5 million since October.

"This has temporarily disrupted the egg supply in certain geographic areas and in states or stores where there are restrictions on what type of eggs may be sold. While we understand how frustrating this is, we expect any shortages to be localized and short-lived, as egg farmers work to replenish those stocks," he said. "Because eggs are a perishable food, deliveries to grocery stores are frequent, and the egg case should be filled with eggs soon, as eggs generally arrive in stores within 72 hours of being on the farm."

The U.S. Department of Agriculture also reported bird flu was behind slowed egg production, which is down 2.6% from 2023 so far.

And while supply may be down, egg prices remain high.

The average price of a dozen eggs this fall is up from last year, though they are still not the highest they've been in recent years.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, prices dropped for the first time in several months in October, following an average high of $3.82 in September. Prices dipped in October to $3.37, though that number remains the second-highest for the year so far, following a low of $2.52 in January.

In October of 2023, prices averaged $2.07 per dozen, the department's data showed, but that same year also saw a high of $4.82 in January.

In August, Caitlinn Hubbell, market research analyst at Purdue University's Center for Food Demand Analysis and Sustainability, told CNBC egg demand is considered "inelastic," meaning consumers will usually buy the same amount regardless of price increases. On the flip side, she noted that consumers usually won't stock up when they see lower costs.

That means eggs may see big price changes from small changes in supply, she told CNBC, underscoring the impact of bird flu outbreaks on prices.

Whether prices will stay high through the end of the year remains to be seen.

"The thing about avian influenza is it's in a constant state of change," Nelson told NBC News. "As we see these changes in the uptick in the outbreaks, we ride the waves, you know, the ebb and flow of this virus."